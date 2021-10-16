SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 37.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 21.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 249,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $2,054,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,154,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRT opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

