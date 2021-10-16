SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after buying an additional 128,780 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 18.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 107,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

