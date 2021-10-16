SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,322 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $309.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. Research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LII. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.63.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,734. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

