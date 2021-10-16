Shaolin Capital Management LLC Sells 72,127 Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,127 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANZUU. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $1,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

