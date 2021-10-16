Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $503.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

