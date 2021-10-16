Shaolin Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,023 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $744,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

