Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,674,300 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the September 15th total of 1,392,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SIOPF remained flat at $$1.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. Shimao Group has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.08.
About Shimao Group
Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.