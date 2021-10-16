Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Drops By 55.9%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE ALCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.