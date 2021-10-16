Short Interest in B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Increases By 191.4%

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, an increase of 191.4% from the September 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,871,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BTDG stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. B2Digital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
B2Digital Company Profile
Read More: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.