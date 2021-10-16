Short Interest in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Decreases By 36.5%

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

BCAC stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

