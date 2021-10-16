Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Expands By 150.0%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.05 price target on Brunello Cucinelli and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of BCUCY stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. 892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08.

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

