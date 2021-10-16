Short Interest in CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Expands By 57.1%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNP Assurances in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CNP Assurances stock remained flat at $$8.30 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. CNP Assurances has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

