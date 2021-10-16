Short Interest in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Declines By 50.9%

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

CDOR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 80,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 53.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.