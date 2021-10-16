Short Interest in Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Declines By 47.1%

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CRSS stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,163. Crossroads Systems has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94.
About Crossroads Systems
Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Crossroads Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossroads Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.