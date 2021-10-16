Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Decreases By 43.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $54.58 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $59.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67.

