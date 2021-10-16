Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Rises By 182.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 182.6% from the September 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $429,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $7,720,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 202,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $92,000.

TDIV opened at $58.01 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $59.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

