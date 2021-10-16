Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Increases By 151.4%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the September 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,018.0 days.

Grand City Properties stock remained flat at $$27.48 during trading on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.