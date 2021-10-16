Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Increases By 151.4%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the September 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,018.0 days.
Grand City Properties stock remained flat at $$27.48 during trading on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
