Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Drops By 35.2%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of GSE Systems by 43.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GSE Systems by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSE Systems stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. GSE Systems has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.32.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

