Short Interest in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Declines By 42.9%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $33.41. 310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.67. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $22.60.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

