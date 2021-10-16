Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Decreases By 42.2%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CDDRF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 61,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,292. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.93.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

CDDRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.15.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.