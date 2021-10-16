Short Interest in Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Grows By 62.5%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HOILF opened at $0.23 on Friday. Hunter Technology has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.
About Hunter Technology
