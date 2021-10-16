Short Interest in Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Rises By 157.1%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE IBER remained flat at $$9.70 on Friday. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95.
Ibere Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
