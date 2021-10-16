Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Rises By 115.5%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HPI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,655. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

