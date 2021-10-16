Short Interest in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Rises By 99.5%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the September 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 865,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 227,539 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

KLIC traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,544. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.58.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

