Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Declines By 33.3%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Labrador Iron Mines stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Labrador Iron Mines has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

