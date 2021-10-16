Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Increases By 202.0%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 202.0% from the September 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.35.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.