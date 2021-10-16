Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Drops By 53.8%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

MHSDF remained flat at $$3.02 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.