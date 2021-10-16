Short Interest in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Rises By 62.4%

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the September 15th total of 788,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $89,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Micro Focus International by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Micro Focus International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.47.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.