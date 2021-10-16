Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Rises By 51.9%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 466,700 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the September 15th total of 307,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NWG stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.47. 1,608,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

