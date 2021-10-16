Short Interest in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Grows By 51.5%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRAC. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000.

Shares of NRAC stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

