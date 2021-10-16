Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Increases By 100.0%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PSHZF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. 79,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. Pershing Square has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $39.44.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

