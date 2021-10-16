Short Interest in Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Declines By 47.9%

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Qilian International Holding Group stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Qilian International Holding Group has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

