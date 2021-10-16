Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Increases By 139.8%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 139.8% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on SSDOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of SSDOY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 26,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,101. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $61.10 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

