Short Interest in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Rises By 59.9%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the September 15th total of 242,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Similarweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,231,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,789,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMWB opened at $20.03 on Friday. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.66.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.33 million. Analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

