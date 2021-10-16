Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Expands By 54.3%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ZOZO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS SRTTY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886. ZOZO has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

