Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Down 44.9% in September

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the September 15th total of 287,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 163.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 34.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of -0.68. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
