Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Down 44.9% in September

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the September 15th total of 287,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 163.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 34.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of -0.68. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

