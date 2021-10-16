Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.36

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and traded as low as $23.87. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 2,936 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCTAF. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

