Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 72,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,452. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
