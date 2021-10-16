Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $400.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.78. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 56.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 1,257,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Metals by 132.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 539,591 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the third quarter worth $555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 225,835 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Metals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 221,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Metals (SMTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.