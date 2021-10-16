Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,051,600 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the September 15th total of 434,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,516.0 days.

Shares of Signify stock remained flat at $$49.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79. Signify has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $64.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFFYF. lowered Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

