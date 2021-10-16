Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.29. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$4.58 and a 1-year high of C$10.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of C$890.59 million and a PE ratio of 16.83.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$72.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.4490982 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at C$437,404.86. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$946,485.07. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,970 in the last ninety days.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.