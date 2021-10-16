Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 512,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,697 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $140.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $141.66.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

