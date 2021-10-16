Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Up to $13.27

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $13.83. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a current ratio of 46.48.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,305,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

