Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

OMIC stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $84,717,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $20,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

