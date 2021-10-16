SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 870,500 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. 293,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,626. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.