SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,441,000 after purchasing an additional 674,244 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,688,000 after purchasing an additional 550,756 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,939,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,405,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $74.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

