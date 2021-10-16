Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

SNBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $213,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNBR stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.60. 238,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,775. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

