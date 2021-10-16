Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNBR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $151.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

