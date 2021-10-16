Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Down 11.7%

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT) were down 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 112,711 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 82,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

