Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,738 ($22.71).

The firm has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,428.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,527.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.77. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,309.50 ($17.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

In related news, insider George Buckley acquired 796 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($20.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,497.20 ($16,327.67). Also, insider Mark Seligman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,787.56). Insiders bought a total of 28,379 shares of company stock valued at $40,343,823 in the last 90 days.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

